ANTI OPEN GRAZING LAW IMPLEMENTATION: ORTOM DISTRIBUTES VEHICLES, MOTORCYCLES

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state today distributed 18 vehicles and 100 motor cycles to the Benue State Vigilante Group and the Livestock Guards to boost the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017, which the governor has vowed to remain committed to no matter the threats from adversaries.

The governor who reinstated his belief that ranches as a global best practice was the only alternative to peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers said Benue State was better for it as he said the law protects both of them and was capable of helping the state retain it’s food basket of the nation status.

He warned the immediate beneficiaries of the items to put them in good use and follow the rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties, urging them not to abuse the privilege given to them.

In there separate remarks, representatives of the Benue state vigilante group and his livestock guard counterpart, Mr Goerge Mbassey and Alhaji Tashako thanked the governor for his commitment in ensuring the full implementation of the law and pledged to complement his efforts by putting in there best in making the law succeeds.