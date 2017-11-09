Anti-Grazing law: Miyetti-Allah blames Buhari for silence over eviction of pastoralists

The Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for being silent over mass eviction of Fulani herdsmen from Benue State.

The association’s National President, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, at a news conference yesterday in Abuja expressed worry over poor reactions from the Federal Government towards implementing its constitutional authorities on the matter.

Describing the situation as unfair ‘persecution’ of his members, Bodejo said the controversial anti-open grazing law in the state, which became effective on November 1 is an aberration against provisions of the nation’s Constitution which guarantee the rights of every Nigerians to live in any place or states of their choice.

He said reports from those displaced showed how the pastoralists had been on the move for three or more without food and shelter.

“We have the Benue State Government displacing innocent Fulanis and other pastoralists and Taraba State wanted to follow suit. What have Fulanis done to warrant this persecution? Does it mean that the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari are not aware of this development or are they afraid of living up to their constitutional responsibilities?