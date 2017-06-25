Sunday , 25 June 2017
Home / News / ANOTHER WHEEL BARROW EMPOWERMENT IN RIVERS STATE…..

ANOTHER WHEEL BARROW EMPOWERMENT IN RIVERS STATE…..

June 25, 2017 News, Politics 280 Views


APC CHANGE…

ANOTHER WHEEL BARROW EMPOWERMENT IN RIVERS STATE…..

#TheTimeToStoneOurLeadersIsNow ….

What is the connection with APC and WHEELBARROW.

first it was Benue State, it is now the turn of Rivers State.

After 2 years of hunger under the Buhari led government, the Rivers State APC deemed it worthy enough to reward it’s supporters with WHEELBARROWS in a well attended empowerment program that held over the weekend in Rivers State.

EMPOWERMENT NTOOR…..

ICHEMATI EZEBUNWO PRINCE-CHARLES.
COM OF REBISI KINGDOM.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Happy Eid el Fitr!

Congratulations to all the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of our month-long Ramadan fast! …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved