

APC CHANGE…

ANOTHER WHEEL BARROW EMPOWERMENT IN RIVERS STATE…..

#TheTimeToStoneOurLeadersIsNow ….

What is the connection with APC and WHEELBARROW.

first it was Benue State, it is now the turn of Rivers State.

After 2 years of hunger under the Buhari led government, the Rivers State APC deemed it worthy enough to reward it’s supporters with WHEELBARROWS in a well attended empowerment program that held over the weekend in Rivers State.

EMPOWERMENT NTOOR…..

ICHEMATI EZEBUNWO PRINCE-CHARLES.

COM OF REBISI KINGDOM.