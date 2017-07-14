Friday , 14 July 2017
Another National Assembly member dies

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wammako, is dead.
Mr. Wamakko represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State.
He died at the National hospital after a brief illness, the spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUM TIMES.
“We just got the information that we lost Abdullahi Wammako from Sokoto” Mr. Namdas said.
Mr. Wammako is the second member of the National Assembly to die in three months.
Isiaka Adeleke, a senator from Osun State, died in April

