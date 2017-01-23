Another LG chairman arrested in Borno

Modu Ali, caretaker chairman of Bama local government council in Borno state, has been arrested.

According to Victor Isuku, spokesman of the state police command, Ali was arrested by court orderlies.

He denied the report that Ali was abducted by suspected gunmen.

“Modu Ali was not kidnapped or abducted by gunmen as reported in the media,” he said.

“He was arrested by court orderlies based on an order of a court in Maiduguri.”

Isuku added that Ali had been reunited with his family after he was released by the court.

Ali was arrested weeks after military authorities nabbed Shettima Lawan, caretaker chairman of Mafa local government, for allegedly providing support for Boko Haram insurgents

Cable