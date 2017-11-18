Saturday , 18 November 2017
Home / News / Angry youths in Lafiagi community in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State have burnt down a house belonging to one of the senators from the state.

November 18, 2017 News 22 Views

The residence, said to be owned by Senator Shaba Lafiagi who represents Kwara North, was reportedly set ablaze on Friday night over what the youths called bad representation and lack of benefits of dividends of democracy.

The youths claimed they had earlier warned the senator in a letter written to him not to come home for Saturday’s local government elections.

Senator Lafiagi was said to have arrived in the community around 8:00 pm on Friday and was accompanied by two trucks loaded with security personnel.

However, the unruly behaviour of the youths to deny the lawmaker entrance into the community resulted in a shooting, leading to the death of two of them while several were injured.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, is yet to confirm the incident.

Meanwhile, a source also told Channels Television that another cause of the incident was the alleged imposition of candidate for the chairmanship election which he said did not go down well with the youths.

The community, according to him, is very tense as people have stayed indoors and might not likely partake in the local government polls for fear of being arrested.

5 comments

  1. Mal Masud Abdulkarim Yusuf
    Mal Masud Abdulkarim Yusuf
    November 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    The Hunger is everywhere

    Reply
  2. Mal Masud Abdulkarim Yusuf
  3. Fortune C Elvis
    Fortune C Elvis
    November 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Them never see naaathiiinn

    Reply
  4. Koko Ôlàlēyē
    Koko Ôlàlēyē
    November 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Until this is reciprocated accoves the political zones in nigeria,these set of polithiefians think they are superior.

    Reply
