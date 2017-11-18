Angry youths in Lafiagi community in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State have burnt down a house belonging to one of the senators from the state.

The residence, said to be owned by Senator Shaba Lafiagi who represents Kwara North, was reportedly set ablaze on Friday night over what the youths called bad representation and lack of benefits of dividends of democracy.
The youths claimed they had earlier warned the senator in a letter written to him not to come home for Saturday’s local government elections.
Senator Lafiagi was said to have arrived in the community around 8:00 pm on Friday and was accompanied by two trucks loaded with security personnel.
However, the unruly behaviour of the youths to deny the lawmaker entrance into the community resulted in a shooting, leading to the death of two of them while several were injured.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, is yet to confirm the incident.
Meanwhile, a source also told Channels Television that another cause of the incident was the alleged imposition of candidate for the chairmanship election which he said did not go down well with the youths.
The community, according to him, is very tense as people have stayed indoors and might not likely partake in the local government polls for fear of being arrested.
