Anambra Youths Endorse Obiano For Continuity

For ContinuityAnambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has charged the youths of Anambra state to take the future of the state seriously as they are the key and major stakeholders in the development of the state.
The Governor was speaking at a mega rally organized by youths under the aegis of United Anambra Youths Assembly, UAYA at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, to show solidarity with the administration as well as endorse him for continuity.
It was a magnificent sight as thousands of colorfully dressed youths and women including the Ebelechukwu Obiano Ladies Movement and other affiliate organizations from the 21 local government areas of the state converged.
If the endoersement is on the basis of performance then it is well deserved.But in case he doesn’t merit coming for second time,I think it is high time youths learned to yearn for meritocracy instead of mediocrity.There and then I think they should source for another person that can outperform him with a view to seeing Anambra state of the dream of their founding fathers.