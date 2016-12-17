Anambra Youths Endorse Obiano For Continuity

For ContinuityAnambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has charged the youths of Anambra state to take the future of the state seriously as they are the key and major stakeholders in the development of the state.

The Governor was speaking at a mega rally organized by youths under the aegis of United Anambra Youths Assembly, UAYA at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, to show solidarity with the administration as well as endorse him for continuity.

It was a magnificent sight as thousands of colorfully dressed youths and women including the Ebelechukwu Obiano Ladies Movement and other affiliate organizations from the 21 local government areas of the state converged.