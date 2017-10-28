Anambra hits N1.5BN monthly revenue ON 

Mr Michael Okonkwo, the Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, says the monthly internally generated revenue of the state has increased from N500 million to N1.5 billion.

Okonkwo told newsmen in Awka on Saturday that the Authority`s revenue profile also increased from N13 million to N20 million monthly. He said that Gov.Willie Obiano`s administration inherited a monthly N500 million as IGR and directed that something is done to increase the revenue profile of the state. “ When Gov. Obiano came in, he met a monthly figure of N500 million monthly as internally generated revenue.

The governor said that the situation was unacceptable and that he expected N3 billion. “ It has not been easy, but we have been able to reach N1.5 billion monthly,” he said. Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, said revenue from the six Local Government Areas that make up the capital territory, contributed N20 million to the state`s internally generated revenue.

According to him, the production of a base map for the capital territory assisted to raise revenue for the state and led to the completion of an aerial photography of the state. He said that the revenue drive had made the state to work towards self-sufficiency because of dwindling revenue from the federation account. He said that work on the complete master plan of the territory was on-going. “ While the comprehensive master plan of Awka territory is on-going, we have put together what we call the Awka Capital Territory Concept Masterplan. “It will be released soon for people to see the new Awka capital territory urban design framework plan, in which we will offer new land use, new urban renewal initiatives, and implementation strategy,” Okonkwo said. NAN