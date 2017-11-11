AN ENCOUNTER WITH MIYETTI ALLAH KAUTAL HORE AND NIGERIANS’ VERDICT

By Tahav Agerzua

We had separate invitations to feature on the Armed Forces Radio Station, 107.7 FM, at Mogadishu Barracks yesterday from eight to nine in the morning.

The programme was anchored by Pam Ayuba and Bob Genesis.

It was s a phone-in programme.

As Special Adviser, Media and ICT to Benue State Governor, I was requested to explain the Anti-Open Grazing Law and its implementation.

Engineer Salleh Hassan, Secretary General of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, was asked to state the opposition of his association to the law.

For one hour we debated on the law.

I found it surprising that all the callers, Nigerians from all walks of life, supported the implementation of the law and had questions for only Engr. Hassan.