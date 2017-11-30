Ambode gives filmmaker’s widow one million naira

The Executive Governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, has presented one million naira to the immediate family of late filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu.

The cheque was presented by Honourable Desmond Elliott to the late actor’s widow, Uju Ngozi Madubogwu last Thursday. Present at the presentation was the late filmmaker’s friend, Nobert Ajaegbu, a popular lawyer and film marketer.

The widow expressed her thanks to the governor and prayed for God’s blessing for him. Hon Elliot also commended the governor’s magnanimity and passed the governor’s condolence message to Obi’s family.

Obi Madubogwu, aka King of Musanga was laid to rest on 10th November, 2017 at his country home, Nkwere Ogidi, Anambra state.

Before his death on August 28, 2017, Obi battled diabetes for several years. The condition got chronic that he developed ‘acute diabetics foot ulcers’ and Nigerians had to come to his rescue to help foot his medical bills