Amaechi’s associate killed the DSP

By Chuks Eldorado

Hahaha, Nigerian police is threatening hell and brimstone just to cover the video tape of police officers involved in rigging election for the APC. This is just a ploy to exonerate Amaechi whose aide, Kachi Nwokocha, is an accomplice in the killing of the police officer. It’s just laughable that Amaechi can kill and go free jus bcos he is an APC. I just feel for the family of the deceased, DSP Alkali, bcos it’s obvious that the police wants to conceal the case. They use This fabricated audio to divert the attention of Nigerians so that Amaechi will be exonerated. This shows u that the life of DSP Alkali is not better than that of a fowl. Amaechi can kill Buratai and even walk free.