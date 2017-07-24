Monday , 24 July 2017
Amaechi attracts corruption like magnet: The NPA Sad Story 

282 Vessels Missing Under Chibuike Amechi And Hadiza Usman Watch 

The MD of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman, has failed so far to give proper account of missing 282 vessels.

Nigerians are alarmed and highly disturbed on the revelation by the Senate of the discovery of 282 unaccounted vessels at the Ports.

When you see a member of Buhari’s corrupt government point an index finger like this, know that a lot of malpractices is going on at the Nigerian Ports Authority.

News Credit:Chidinma Onyejiuwa

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

