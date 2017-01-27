Alleged inflation of N2.4bn contracts: Senate probes Power, Works and Housing ministry, BPP

ABUJA— THE Senate, yesterday, asked its Committees on Public Procurement and Works to, as a matter of urgency, investigate alleged irregularities in awards and inflation of two contract sums which show excess of N2.4 billion by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP. The Senate also directed the committee to forward the report of the probe within one week
