Alao-Akala Mobilises Oke-ogun Allies On Planned PDP Return

Following the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in last week’s bye-election in Osun West senatorial district, it has been uncovered how former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala is mobilising his allies in Oyo State, especially in Oke-ogun ahead of his planned return to PDP, his former party.

According to a sources, the success of Sen. Ademola Adeleke coupled with the victory of Ahmed Makarfi’s faction of the PDP, prompted him. During his last days in PDP, he and former Senate leader, Teslim Folarin were not in good terms until they parted ways. Folarin later joined PDP, while Akala went to Labour Party, LP. During the legal tussle between factions belonging to Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi, Folarin held sway as PDP leader in Oyo State with his lackeys as executives of the party.

Recently, Alao-Akala has started meeting his former allies, who are majorly from Oke-ogun zone of the state to plan a return to the PDP. One of the sources had told our reporter that the Ogbomoso-born politician is not happy with the way he has been treated in the All Progressives Congress, APC, since he defected from Labour Party, LP.

His son, Olamiju and two of his followers were recently appointed caretaker chairmen of their respective local government areas. For many months, there are speculations that he may decide to run for Oyo North senatorial district, a seat currently occupied by his kinsman and former Reps member, Abdulfatai Buhari.