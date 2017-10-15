Sunday , 15 October 2017
Akwa Ibom To Benefit From World Bank Assisted Project

October 15, 2017

The Federal Government has listed 18 states that will benefit from the $500 million World Bank assisted the project.

The National Coordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), Mr. Ularamu Ubandoma, said the states will join the already benefiting ones to share from the $500 million World Bank fund.

Mr. Ubandoma said this at the unveiling of selected participants in the 18 states under the RAAMP 3 project and Pre-Appraisal Mission Wrap Up Meeting with the development partners in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “The whole essence of the project sponsored by the World Bank, French Development Bank, and Africa Development Bank is to provide suitable road network for

2 comments

  1. Robert Emperical
    Robert Emperical
    October 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    DIEZANI IS FROM YENEKA IN BAYELSA STATE, TILL NOW, THERE’S NO HOSPITAL. NOT EVEN A PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER.
    Oya,Blame Buhari.

  2. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    October 15, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Why not from sukuk?

