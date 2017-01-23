Akwa Ibom South endorses Gov. Udom; Says Sen. Effiong’s defection uncharitable

UYO-The people of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District have said, they would continue to drum support for Governor Udom Emmanuel to actualize his agenda for the state. This is even as they condemned the defection of Senator Nelson Effiong from PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying that, the defection was without consultation with the people of the Senatorial District. “His action is uncharitable and unaccepted to the senatorial district. This defection does not affect in anyway, the position and strength of the party in the senatorial district and, the desire of the Governor and support of the people to run for the second term”, they stated They stated this at the weekend at Eket, when the stakeholders met to endorse the governor for another term in 2019. The leaders of thought in a statement issued and read by the member representing Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Charles Uduyork, called for more support from the people of the state, for the Governor to realize his programmes for the people.