AKWA IBOM GOVERNOR ASSURES OF COMPLETION OF  UYO – IKOT EKPENE HIGHWAY

Hope is rising for residents and motorists who ply the 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Highway, as the Akwa Ibom State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to complete the road project.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road on Monday , Commissioner for Works, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, said he visited the road to affirm that the road was not abandoned.

Inyang-eyen assured the people of the area of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s readiness to complete the ongoing construction of the 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriage road project.

“How can we abandon a project which government has sunk in so much money into? I’m here to prove cynics wrong. Like I have said repeatedly, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has no plans to abandon any project initiated by previous governments.

What happened on this road was not that the project was abandoned. We had issues on how compensation payments were handled. Through valuers, there were mix-ups and we needed to sort them out”

Mr Inyang-Eyen who hinted that compensations have been paid to property owners on the road, announced that the state government has mapped out strategies to ensure money is paid to affected people in an orderly manner.

The Works Commissioner used the occasion to solicit support and massive cooperation for the Udom Emmanuel led administration to deliver more life touching projects to the people of the State.

The 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriage way is handled by the construction giants; Julius Berger and was initiated by the administration of Senator Godswill Akpabio. #UdomEmmanuel #AkwaIbom #GovernorUdomisWorking