Akin Fakorede captured on camera holding an umbrella for the 2015 defeated Rivers APC Governorship Candidate

▪joins APC Welcome Party for Amaechi and Dakuku at the airport

▪APC concludes plans to protest in support of Fakorede

Embattled Rivers Special Anti-Robbery Squad Commander (SARS), Mr Akin Fakorede on Saturday joined his colleagues of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Port Harcourt International Airport to welcome the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and the defeated Rivers APC Governorship Candidate, Mr Dakuku Peterside.

Akin Fakorede was at the foot of the aircraft receiving the politicians and was caught on camera holding an umbrella for the defeated Rivers APC Governorship Candidate, Dakuku Peterside to shield him from the rain.

The APC leaders are in the state to finalise plans for the party’s street protest in support of the embattled Akin Fakorede.

The SARS Commander stands indicted for the alleged use of his operatives to promote kidnapping and armed robbery on two Federal Highways in Rivers State.

The Official Police Signal with the title: “Police Wireless Message ” and Reference Number DT0: 121030/09/2017 —INGENPOL-X-FHQ ABUJA TO-INGENPOL SEC ABUJA, noted that the squad received a distress call on the kidnap of Mr Ifeanyi and immediately swung into action. According to the signal, they met the three SARS operatives robbing and a gun duel ensued. The operatives had taken Mr Ifeanyi to a Fidelity Bank ATM where they compelled him to withdraw N500,000 as ransom. One of the SARS Operatives was killed, while Inspector Justice Nyeche who led the IGP team was injured

Akin Fakorede was caught on video invading the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation Centre on December 12, 2016 in an attempt to snatch the results of the district.

Only recently, Rivers SARS murdered a taxi driver in cold blood for inexplicable reasons.