Ajimobi reports Olubadan, says Olubadan Deserves to be Deposed Based on his Action…

The Oyo State Governor , Abiola Ajimobi, on Tuesday reported the Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Saliu Adetunji , to President Muhammadu Buhari .

Ajimobi told State House correspondents that he called the President ’ s attention to the face – off between him and the monarch over the recently reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

He said he also called the President ’ s attention to the fact that the crisis created by the review had been politicised , having been hijacked by a politician who is interested in his office .

The governor said he however assured Buhari that although the Olubadan deserved to be deposed based on his actions , he would not remove him because of the father – son relationship between them .