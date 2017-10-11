Ajimobi reports Olubadan, says Olubadan Deserves to be Deposed Based on his Action…

Wednesday , 11 October 2017
The Oyo State Governor , Abiola Ajimobi, on Tuesday reported the Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Saliu Adetunji , to President Muhammadu Buhari .
Ajimobi told State House correspondents that he called the President ’ s attention to the face – off between him and the monarch over the recently reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.
He said he also called the President ’ s attention to the fact that the crisis created by the review had been politicised , having been hijacked by a politician who is interested in his office .
The governor said he however assured Buhari that although the Olubadan deserved to be deposed based on his actions , he would not remove him because of the father – son relationship between them .
One comment

  1. Alanbil Lecs
    Alanbil Lecs
    October 11, 2017 at 3:33 am

    Ajumobi Ibadan is bigger than you take time don’t start book aram in the west you are a small boy to OLUBADAN OF IBADAN

    Reply

