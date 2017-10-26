Aisha Buhari denies car gifts from Police IG

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has denied allegations by Senator Isa Misau that the Inspector General of Police (IG) gave her two Sports Utility Vehicles.

In her response to the allegation on Twitter, the first lady said “I am still using my personal cars”

Misau made the allegation on Wednesday when he appeared before the Senate committee investigating the allegations against the IGP.

He also told the panelists that the police boss employed four civilians in his office with the salary of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).