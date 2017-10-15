AIG Reaffirms Commitment To Security

The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 5, Abubakar Mohammed, has called on members of the public to cooperate with the police to ensure maximum security in the zone.

He said it is necessary for residents to always provide information that will lead to the arrest of criminals, in the wake of recent upsurge of crime in the state.

In a statement signed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the AIG advised people in the Zone comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states, to be security conscious especially in the ember months.

The AIG assured the zone of the force’ commitment to reducing the rate of crime, while warning criminals to steer clear otherwise they will be made to face the wrath of the law