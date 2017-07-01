Ahead Of CAF Confederation Cup Match In PH

Beat Club Africain of Tunisia And Get N1million – Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Promises Rivers United FC

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has promised a N1million splash on Rivers United FC players if they win their match against Club Africain of Tunisia in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup competition which comes up on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, added that each goal scored by Rivers United would earn the scorer N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).

The PDP Chairman urged the players to go all out for victory to do the government and people of Rivers State and indeed all Nigerians proud in the Sunday encounter, adding that the monetary incentives promised the players were made to boost their confidence against their opponents.

Bro. Obuah reminded the players that as the only Nigerian club remaining in African club competitions, Rivers people and Nigerians at large deserve nothing but outright win to progress and increase their chances of winning the trophy.

Bro. Obuah, who is also the President/Sole Sponsor of Go-Round FC, a Nigeria National League Club, charged soccer fans to turn out in their thousands and cheer Rivers United to victory, adding that the presence of supporters at the stadium would bring out the best in the players.

He urged the players to ensure a resounding victory against their opponents as a way to reciprocate the efforts of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is doing his best to encourage the youths and boosting sports development in the State.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

To The State PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah

Friday, June 30, 2017.