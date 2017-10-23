Agriculture Holds the Key to Nigeria’s Growth-Gov. Okowa 

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to participate in the development of the agricultural sector so as to diversify and improve the nation’s economy.

Speaking during the valedictory Thanksgiving Service of the Outgoing Local Government Council Chairmen in the state at the weekend in Asaba, Senator Okowa said that the present economic recession has shown that Nigerians needed to look beyond the oil economy and embrace agriculture for the growth of the economy.

“There is no doubt that we are in a difficult situation in Nigeria today with the present economic recession, there is a reason for everything and God wants us to learn a lesson as a nation, we need to look beyond the oil economy, we have to go back to agricultural produce.“ he said, urging all nigerians to “take to agriculture and allied businesses, I believe that the present agricultural policies of government will impact on the lives of the people and we will see the effects in the next five years”.

“We will realise that the effect of the recession is to turn our eyes back to agriculture”, Governor Okowa emphasised.

He called the clergy and laity to continue to pray for sustenance of peace and unity in the country and the Niger Delta region.

While congratulating the outgoing chairmen for a successful three years tenure and for remembering to give thanks to God, the governor urged them to continue to contribute their quota to the development of the state wherever they find themselves.

Earlier in a homily, Rev Fr. Stanislaus Odiegwu charged all political office holders to always use their position for the betterment of their society, stressing that leaders should at all times endeavour to unite the people as one and should not be ethnocentric.

At the colourful reception ceremony held in honour of the outgoing chairmen, awards were given to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and some members of the state Executive Council for their support for the development of the Local Government Councils.