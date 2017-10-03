Agitators are not enemies of your government, bishop tells Buhari

Ikechi Nwosu, archbishop of Aba province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, says Biafra agitators are not enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

In his 57th independence anniversary broadcast, Buhari had described youth agitating for the sovereign state of Biafra as “hot heads”.

“I am very disappointed that responsible leaders of these communities (in states the agitations are going on) do not warn their hot-headed youths what the country went through,” he had said.

Reacting, Nwosu told the president that agitators should not be seen as enemies rather but as friends of the government.

The bishop spoke at a press conference in Abia on Monday .

“Agitations speak and only open hearts can hear it. Agitators are not necessarily enemies of government they are friends,” he said.

“Failure to listen to dissenting voices is a sign that so many things are wrong with our government. Mr. President should not open his mind only to the sounds that are sweet to his ears.

“The inability to run a government that can tolerate agitations of all sorts is a foundational flaw in governance. This is because it is through agitations that governance improves on itself by letting agitations speak positively for correction in governance.”

Nwosu also condemned the “militarisation” of Abia state and other states of the south-east zone — through Operation Python Dance.

He said such act by the government shows that all is not well with the nation.

He added: “The presence of the military in a state to quell a crisis instead of the police is evidence of a failed state. You can argue on this until infinity, this is the fact.

“The police are for internal crisis and the military is for external aggression. With the presence of the military on our roads and institutions since 1970, Nigeria is in a state of war with itself