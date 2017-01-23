Agatu people reject cattle route proposed by Governor Ortom

By Edache Onjefu

The Agatu people have again taken their destiny in their hands by vehemently rejecting Benue and Nasarawa State Governors proposal for cattle route in Agatu. We know the pains, wounds, destruction of lives and property is still fresh in the minds of Agatu people. What Sole Administrator and AD’AGATU knew the proposal will not be accepted but to keep their positions they had to succumb to the pressure. Nasarawa State know the pressure will be on the people of of state along the bank of River Benue. Again what is Agatu fate tied to? while Nigeria Institute of Medical Research Lagos which took a comprehensive survey on the medical challenge on the aftermath of the Agatu – Fulani Cattle Breeders is yet publish its findings a passage that will spark off another conflict is in the offering.

Benue State Police command is assuring the Agatu people of adequate protection, this ironical, the same Police was there and watched Agatu people been killed, chased out of their ancestral homes, the Police we know in Nigeria never offer protection to any group in terms of violent attack as they rather run and some even hide their guns and uniforms for fear of attack.

I stand by the decision of concerned and patriotic Agatu People who have out rightly rejected the cattle track arrangement.