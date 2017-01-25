Agatu Land Deal: Idoma People Petition House of Reps

“We wish to state categorically that we the ten District Heads and the entire people of Agatu never gave our consent for this dangerous and despicable transaction with the herdsmen”

By Yemi Itodo

As Idoma people across the world continue to cry out over the decision of the Benue State Government to cede part of Agatu land to the Fulani herdsmen for grazing; the people of Agatu have on Tuesday, petitioned House of Representatives, asking for a reversal of the obnoxious decision.

In a petition dated 23rd January, 2017 and submitted by the Member representing Apa/Agatu federal constituency, Hon. Adamu Entonu; the people described as “dangerous and despicable transaction”, the purported agreement signed by those whom they refered to as “fake” and “irrelevant” stakeholders, on behalf of Agatu community.

“We humbly appeal for your urgent intervention in the wrongful ceding of Agatu lands by the Caretaker Chairman of Agatu, Michael Inalegwu, Chief Onah (Ad’Agatu), Captain Mohammed Olotu and a few other irrelevant stakeholders in connivance with the Governor of Benue State to Herdsmen for grazing purpose “, the petition reads in part.

In the petition which was signed by 17 stakeholders, including the Reps Member and 10 District Heads, representing the 10 council Wards of Agatu; the people denied ever giving their consent to the ceding of their land to Fulani Herders.

“We wish to state categorically that we the ten District Heads and the entire people of Agatu never gave our consent for this dangerous and despicable transaction with the herdsmen”, they said.

The people, through the petition, also entertained great worries that, Agatu may be sitting on “a very big keg of gun powder ready for explosion any moment from now”.

They also alleged that the herdsmen had converged on the borders of Agatu and Nasarawa, “heavily armed than ever before and our youths are seriously agitated “.

Before laying the petition before the House, Hon. Adamu Entonu said the people of Agatu had suffered severe physical and psychological trauma in the hands of the Fulani herdsmen in recent times.

“Within the last one year, no fewer than 400 persons had lost their lives and countless properties destroyed by the Fulani herdsmen. We can’t afford to loose more lives to these people. Please come to our aide”, Entonu begged.

In his ruling, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges; for further legislative action.