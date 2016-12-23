Again, gunmen kill policeman in Ekiti, injure another

There is confusion in Oye-Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as a policeman was killed and another injured in an attack by gunmen.

Members of the community claimed that two policemen were killed in the incident and also alleged that two others were abducted in the incident, which motive none of them could explain.

They claimed that the policemen were attacked while they were busy at a pin down point duty in the area.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Police command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi confirmed the killing of one policeman and another who was injured.

Adeyemi denied that any policeman was abducted in the incident.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the payment of the Ekiti police command, SP Idowu Taiwo, was killed, handcuffed and abandoned in a car in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.