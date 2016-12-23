Friday , 23 December 2016
Home / News / Again, gunmen kill policeman in Ekiti, injure another

Again, gunmen kill policeman in Ekiti, injure another

December 23, 2016 News 3 Views

There is confusion in Oye-Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as a policeman was killed and another injured in an attack by gunmen.

Members of the community claimed that two policemen were killed in the incident and also alleged that two others were abducted in the incident, which motive none of them could explain.
They claimed that the policemen were attacked while they were busy at a pin down point duty in the area.
However, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Police command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi confirmed the killing of one policeman and another who was injured.
Adeyemi denied that any policeman was abducted in the incident.
This is coming barely 48 hours after the payment of the Ekiti police command, SP Idowu Taiwo, was killed, handcuffed and abandoned in a car in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Bank staff jailed 6 years for theft

An Ikeja High Court, presided over by Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, has sent a former employee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2013 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved