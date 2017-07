The President of Africa Wrestling Federation, Fouad Meskout is expected to visit Nigeria from July 25 – 27.

Meskout will inspect facilities in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital for the 2018 Africa Senior Wrestling Championship.

The African Wrestling boss will also meet with the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Minister of Youth And Sports, Solomon Dalung and the Nigeria Olympic Committee Chief, Habu Gumel.