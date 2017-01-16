Adeosun: Nigeria’s Consumption Pattern Responsible for Forex Scarcity

Monday , 16 January 2017
The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun yesterday said the foreign exchange (forex) challenges the country had been experiencing in recent time was as a result of the consumption based model of the country over the years.

Adeosun, who disclosed this in Lagos at the 2017 Nigerian Economic Outlook, with the theme ‘Make in Nigeria: Myth or Reality’, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, King’s Court Parish, noted that with about $26 billion, the country does not have sufficient savings in its external reserves compared to other oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia with $700 billion in its reserves

 

