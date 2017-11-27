Adamawa attack: Sultan talks tough; warns against killing of Fulanis

The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness.
He called for through investigation in to the recent killings in four Numan villages in Adamawa State by suspected persons of the Bachama ethnic group. No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the killings.
Speaking in Yola on Sunday during the commissioning of Pulaaku FM, a radio station owned by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, Mr. Abubakar condemned the massacre of the dozens of women and children in Shaforon, Kikem and Kodemti villages in Numan.
PREMIUM TIMES reported the Numan killing on Monday with the police confirming the murder of 30 women and children by the attackers.
The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, stressed that government and other relevant security authorities should thoroughly investigate those involved for peace to reign.
“May I use this opportunity to sympathise with people of Adamawa State, on the recent incident in Numan; and to appeal to security services, to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.
“We have not forgotten what happened to Fulanis in Mambilla, Taraba State and we are still waiting for action from the security services.”
The sultan then gave the warning against misconstruing “patience for weakness.”
“It is important to remember, that at many points in our history, we make mistakes of confusing patience for weakness.
“I hope, we would not make that mistake this time; what happened in Numan would not go unpunished,” he said.
The police are yet to prosecute anyone for the Numan killings.
But fulani will be killing other people
this useless man when his blood thirsty foolani brethren kill, rape and destroy farm land his dirty mouth will be mum only to turn tiger when reverse is d case go and kill d whole of adamawa people now as u have d power and political will to do so idiot.
They haven’t seen thing. useless man
All efforts must b pushed back to funta jalon mountain. The hausas are the original indegenous owners of d land. Fulanis are ungrateful visitors. If you welcome them into ur home they will end up killing you
That’s why if they kill one we will 50…
@HARUNA THAT IS WHY IGBOS WILL EVER RESIST YOUR PLANS THROUGH BUHARI TILL TIME WILL TELL.ONLY HAUSAS AND SOME YORUBAS YOU CAN TAKE THEIR LANDS.
The life of dat one foolani is worthless, coz they’re a shame to humanity
Who cares??? Hausa foolanimals are same same
killing of fulanis must be stoped.
We cant tolerate this senseless killing of our innocent kinsmen in this country!
shut up boy !!.
Shut your smelling gutter. Kinsmen my ass!
Thunder fire you immediately bastard
Idiot !!!!! U think others can tolerate ur kins men killing their brothers right???truth is that ur race needs to be wiped off u all are so mean nd heartless
Senseless am from Niger state a core northner… If fulani kill. One we will 50 make una try and see
Waka
A fool has just rattled
Nasir elrufia once declared headsmen as foreigner, though he paid them off to stop d killing
It has just started and you’re talking rubbish
Attack Christian community you kept mute attack Fulani herdsmen you talk is this not a religion line
Fulanis are terrorist
I say, continue the killing, fulanis are oxygen thieves
So he dey pain them after many yrs of killing other people they,re voicing out if they had caution their people long time ago we wont hav dis inhuman killing nothern leaders should be held responsible for dis to go far
The sultanate should warn fulanis that are havoc orientate.
Can you imagine!
Are there sets of Nigerians, that are meant to be killed.
Why not speak so hard against the marauding Fulani herdsmen, that have been killing people from North to South.
No Nigerian deserves to be killed, just so inhumane.
They should know, no single ethnic group has the monopoly of violence.
Fulani herdsmen have been tolerated long enough in this country.
For goodness sake, they’re on their personal and private businesses.
Una go soon hear scores
Sani thunder fire your mama
sani haruna, na only you sabi kill scores ba? Gradually na so we go carry divide this country
kill all idiotic fulani
You fulanis are foreigners , only the Hausans believe like you people ,they took over there land and install fulani emirs on them by force . That is why you think you can conquer the Biafrans and take over there land. FULANI kills thousands of people you idiot sultan you never talk . Biafra is only solutions .
WOE UNTO HAUSAS FOR BEING FULANI HOSTS.
Fulani herdsmen a deadly terrorist organisation globally recognized
Thunder bend his mouth for him !!
Kill them all !!!!!!!!
O ye sons of Futa Jalon and ye daughters of the Vulture mountain and bitter waters: your princes and kings shall be exposed and brought to heel, your yoke shall be broken and you shall pay a heavy price for your wickedness and many sorceries.”
Many have been killed in the most hideous manner or falsely implicated and wrongly jailed in our country for sharing such knowledge and for exposing some of the things that I have chosen to expose in this write-up. Regardless of this I have no fear because I know that my Redeemer lives and I know that He shall stand with me till the end of time.
As long as Jesus lives, I know that He will never forsake me and that, until my work on earth is done, I cannot be cut short and neither can my enemies overwhelm or destroy me.
copied
Look at dis man but fulanis has d rit to be killing other people
Sultan?? Hope you know what you are saying.
Fulanis are terrorists. They must be killed including the sultan himself.
I keep saying it , until open season is declared on these fulani by other tribes ,they will then know that no one has monopoly of violence, the sultan should come off his high horse and provide ranches for his people otherwise they will have themselves to blame soon.
He is dreaming because those confronting the fulanis are much more stronger than them….is an issue of laying low….or they eliminate them….even having power does not mean anything to those attacking fulani….it means they are ready for war…peace and dialogue is the answer not trying to make any pride, high tension statement congratulations….for making unbalanced statement as a leader
Sultan always support evils, Fulani headsman are killing Nigerians you can’t say anything on that it’s when the revenge u will now talk. God is watching you oooh.
SATAN OF FULANI crying now idoit
The Fulani and blood. The Fulani and power. The Fulani and oil. The Fulani and land space. Once you understand these 4 factors, you have defined the Nigerian Fulani – this marauding band of wild itinerant cow herders that were unknown in these parts until between 1750 and 1804 when they came, ostensibly in search of green fields for cattle and later, purportedly for religious cleansing. Starting in 1804, the visitor who initially just needed space to graze his cattle, turned into a conqueror and a hegemonist, killing almost a million Hausas and wiping out a once-prosperous commercial civilization of Habe kings that goes back a thousand years. Kano, Rano, Daura, Katsina etc fell to this tiny, warring me who fought on horseback. Since then, these cattle men from the Senegambia have not stopped thirsting for blood. After foisting their tiny migrant population on a commercially-oriented and easy-trusting Hausa population, they have stretched their killing fields, thanks to Lugard, to places that their false Jihad never could have taken them to – Taraba, Mubi, Adamawa, Plateau. Their target is and has always been the sea. The Atlantic ocean. I shudder at what Fredrick Lugard did to an indigenous Nigerian population that lived in peace until these itinerant folks came in and were given primacy of place by him. But one day, we shall overcome!!
The Hausa’s are so afraid of the Fulanis to the three extent that they can’t even comment on Fulani issues.
Sultan Should Warn his Fulani People , What Kind of Injustice is This ?
Why Can’t the Sultan build Ranches for his Cows , ???
We are All Exposed and Schooled Abroad Including his Children and See how Things Are Done in Civilised
Countries .
He Cannot Keep A blind Eye to the Atrocities of his Fulani People , GOD does not want or Tolerate Injustice
I’m not fulani by tribe but I’m against any maltreatment against fulani. I against any ethnic cleansing against fulani because they are nigerian and they have every right to leave like any nigerian.
But you support their killing other people?
Did you condemn the Fulani’s when they kill other tribes?
Leave the idiot, let him talk rubbish, what tribe are you ?who told you Fulani are Nigerian? Do you know the history of the fula or Fulani all over African, their purpose in life is to steal, kill and destroy.
Kill more
he that live by the sword must die by the sword… karma in play
ESHISHI NJE ELEGBO EERI SO SI. ELEGBO NJE ESHISHI E WA NKIGBE! aaaaa………!
Mr Satan of Sokoto, the people that killed fulanis in Adamawa and Taraba are the same foreigners that killed thousands of farmers in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Enugu, Nasarawa etc. Because they are foreigners, nothing can be done about it. The fulanis too should enjoy this sweet gift from foreigners. So e de pain you now ? I think say e dey sweet
why is the sultan worried about fulani terrorist who are not nigerians he said they came from neighboring countries,is he telling us that he now become sympathetic with the terrorist call fulani herdsmen,when a terrorist is killed by people whom the government refuse to defend them why should some people are angry,they are suggesting to peace loving nigerians that this fulani terrorist organizations have support from some highly placed individuals and groups in nigeria.
This sultan of sokoto is the most useless man that I have ever see stupid man
True true true Nigeria has a lot of mad people in very top positions.How dare this sultan wake up to spew tis rubbish.So the pple the fulani herdsmen have been killing are not human beings? Mtcheeeeeew….
When the shia brotherhood are killed in the Hausa/fulani era, now the bachamas are killing Fulani at numan
You now know how it feels to loss a relative through senseless killings. When the Fulanis were ransacking everywhere, where were you? Mtchewww.
Where were this animal when the fulanis were butchering people all over Nigeria?
The fulanis have construed farmers patient endurance over their barbarism for weakness, and not the other way round
Has he ever warned fooolani from killing others???
He is insane for talking that. Flanigan are not Nigeria. Let them go bk to Chad
HE IS MORE A BOKO HARAM THAN SHEKAU.
With wraps of bandages covering his sick head, this idiot is talking rubbish
But the fulanis has been killing others since oo he never spoke.
He should warn Fulani’s against killing other Nigerians which will stop reprisal attacks . all life’s are equal before JESUS their maker. Who die to set them Free
Now the clown is talking tough. I pity una