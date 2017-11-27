Monday , 27 November 2017
Adamawa attack: Sultan talks tough; warns against killing of Fulanis

The sultan, foremost traditional ruler in Northern Nigeria, warned that the Fulani’s patience and silence over recent killings of their kinsmen in Adamawa should not be misconstrued for weakness.
He called for through investigation in to the recent killings in four Numan villages in Adamawa State by suspected persons of the Bachama ethnic group. No group has, however, claimed responsibility for the killings.
Speaking in Yola on Sunday during the commissioning of Pulaaku FM, a radio station owned by the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, Mr. Abubakar condemned the massacre of the dozens of women and children in Shaforon, Kikem and Kodemti villages in Numan.
PREMIUM TIMES reported the Numan killing on Monday with the police confirming the murder of 30 women and children by the attackers.
The sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, stressed that government and other relevant security authorities should thoroughly investigate those involved for peace to reign.
“May I use this opportunity to sympathise with people of Adamawa State, on the recent incident in Numan; and to appeal to security services, to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.
“We have not forgotten what happened to Fulanis in Mambilla, Taraba State and we are still waiting for action from the security services.”
The sultan then gave the warning against misconstruing “patience for weakness.”
“It is important to remember, that at many points in our history, we make mistakes of confusing patience for weakness.
“I hope, we would not make that mistake this time; what happened in Numan would not go unpunished,” he said.
The police are yet to prosecute anyone for the Numan killings.
  1. Okigbo Nwadiukwu
    Okigbo Nwadiukwu
    November 27, 2017 at 8:45 am

    But fulani will be killing other people

    Reply
  3. Koko Essiet
    Koko Essiet
    November 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    this useless man when his blood thirsty foolani brethren kill, rape and destroy farm land his dirty mouth will be mum only to turn tiger when reverse is d case go and kill d whole of adamawa people now as u have d power and political will to do so idiot.

    Reply
  5. Philip Adega
    Philip Adega
    November 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    They haven’t seen thing. useless man

    Reply
  7. Jimmy Jones
    Jimmy Jones
    November 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    All efforts must b pushed back to funta jalon mountain. The hausas are the original indegenous owners of d land. Fulanis are ungrateful visitors. If you welcome them into ur home they will end up killing you

    Reply
  9. MB Yazeed
    MB Yazeed
    November 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

    killing of fulanis must be stoped.
    We cant tolerate this senseless killing of our innocent kinsmen in this country!

    Reply
  11. Popzy P Obadiah
    Popzy P Obadiah
    November 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Attack Christian community you kept mute attack Fulani herdsmen you talk is this not a religion line

    Reply
  13. Chukwudi Onah
    Chukwudi Onah
    November 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Fulanis are terrorist

    Reply
  15. Thabiso Mthatha
    Thabiso Mthatha
    November 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I say, continue the killing, fulanis are oxygen thieves

    Reply
  17. Amoo Olusegun Obasanjo
    Amoo Olusegun Obasanjo
    November 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    So he dey pain them after many yrs of killing other people they,re voicing out if they had caution their people long time ago we wont hav dis inhuman killing nothern leaders should be held responsible for dis to go far

    Reply
  19. Ishaya Shagari
    Ishaya Shagari
    November 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The sultanate should warn fulanis that are havoc orientate.

    Reply
    Austin Emy
    November 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Can you imagine!
    Are there sets of Nigerians, that are meant to be killed.
    Why not speak so hard against the marauding Fulani herdsmen, that have been killing people from North to South.
    No Nigerian deserves to be killed, just so inhumane.
    They should know, no single ethnic group has the monopoly of violence.
    Fulani herdsmen have been tolerated long enough in this country.
    For goodness sake, they’re on their personal and private businesses.

    Reply
    Julio Imiri
    November 27, 2017 at 9:00 am

    kill all idiotic fulani

    Reply
    Dike Victor
    November 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    You fulanis are foreigners , only the Hausans believe like you people ,they took over there land and install fulani emirs on them by force . That is why you think you can conquer the Biafrans and take over there land. FULANI kills thousands of people you idiot sultan you never talk . Biafra is only solutions .

    Reply
    Peter Okoronkwo
    November 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    WOE UNTO HAUSAS FOR BEING FULANI HOSTS.

    Reply
    Chux Enyia
    November 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Fulani herdsmen a deadly terrorist organisation globally recognized

    Reply
    Obodo Cross Raymond
    November 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Thunder bend his mouth for him !!

    Reply
    Obika Oluchi Mercy
    November 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Kill them all !!!!!!!!

    Reply
    Julio Imiri
    November 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

    O ye sons of Futa Jalon and ye daughters of the Vulture mountain and bitter waters: your princes and kings shall be exposed and brought to heel, your yoke shall be broken and you shall pay a heavy price for your wickedness and many sorceries.”
    Many have been killed in the most hideous manner or falsely implicated and wrongly jailed in our country for sharing such knowledge and for exposing some of the things that I have chosen to expose in this write-up. Regardless of this I have no fear because I know that my Redeemer lives and I know that He shall stand with me till the end of time.
    As long as Jesus lives, I know that He will never forsake me and that, until my work on earth is done, I cannot be cut short and neither can my enemies overwhelm or destroy me.

    copied

    Reply
    Eze Okenwa Afamefuna
    November 27, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Look at dis man but fulanis has d rit to be killing other people

    Reply
    Mafeng Adamu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Sultan?? Hope you know what you are saying.

    Reply
    Thaddaeus Akwaeke-francis
    November 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Fulanis are terrorists. They must be killed including the sultan himself.

    Reply
    Uche Ibeji
    November 27, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I keep saying it , until open season is declared on these fulani by other tribes ,they will then know that no one has monopoly of violence, the sultan should come off his high horse and provide ranches for his people otherwise they will have themselves to blame soon.

    Reply
    David Chukss
    November 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    He is dreaming because those confronting the fulanis are much more stronger than them….is an issue of laying low….or they eliminate them….even having power does not mean anything to those attacking fulani….it means they are ready for war…peace and dialogue is the answer not trying to make any pride, high tension statement congratulations….for making unbalanced statement as a leader

    Reply
    Wiseman Solomon
    November 27, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Sultan always support evils, Fulani headsman are killing Nigerians you can’t say anything on that it’s when the revenge u will now talk. God is watching you oooh.

    Reply
    Adejo A Ojoda
    November 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    SATAN OF FULANI crying now idoit

    Reply
    Obafemi Gbenga
    November 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The Fulani and blood. The Fulani and power. The Fulani and oil. The Fulani and land space. Once you understand these 4 factors, you have defined the Nigerian Fulani – this marauding band of wild itinerant cow herders that were unknown in these parts until between 1750 and 1804 when they came, ostensibly in search of green fields for cattle and later, purportedly for religious cleansing. Starting in 1804, the visitor who initially just needed space to graze his cattle, turned into a conqueror and a hegemonist, killing almost a million Hausas and wiping out a once-prosperous commercial civilization of Habe kings that goes back a thousand years. Kano, Rano, Daura, Katsina etc fell to this tiny, warring me who fought on horseback. Since then, these cattle men from the Senegambia have not stopped thirsting for blood. After foisting their tiny migrant population on a commercially-oriented and easy-trusting Hausa population, they have stretched their killing fields, thanks to Lugard, to places that their false Jihad never could have taken them to – Taraba, Mubi, Adamawa, Plateau. Their target is and has always been the sea. The Atlantic ocean. I shudder at what Fredrick Lugard did to an indigenous Nigerian population that lived in peace until these itinerant folks came in and were given primacy of place by him. But one day, we shall overcome!!

    Reply
    Azumah Kalu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    The Hausa’s are so afraid of the Fulanis to the three extent that they can’t even comment on Fulani issues.

    Reply
    Azumah Kalu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    The Hausa’s are so afraid of the Fulanis to the three extent that they can’t even comment on Fulani issues.

  38. Azumah Kalu
    Azumah Kalu
    November 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    The Hausa’s are so afraid of the Fulanis to the three extent that they can’t even comment on Fulani issues.

  42. Joan Odiachi
    Joan Odiachi
    November 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Sultan Should Warn his Fulani People , What Kind of Injustice is This ?
    Why Can’t the Sultan build Ranches for his Cows , ???
    We are All Exposed and Schooled Abroad Including his Children and See how Things Are Done in Civilised
    Countries .
    He Cannot Keep A blind Eye to the Atrocities of his Fulani People , GOD does not want or Tolerate Injustice

    Reply
    Joan Odiachi
    November 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Sultan Should Warn his Fulani People , What Kind of Injustice is This ?
    Why Can’t the Sultan build Ranches for his Cows , ???
    We are All Exposed and Schooled Abroad Including his Children and See how Things Are Done in Civilised
    Countries .
    He Cannot Keep A blind Eye to the Atrocities of his Fulani People , GOD does not want or Tolerate Injustice

  44. Joan Odiachi
    Joan Odiachi
    November 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Sultan Should Warn his Fulani People , What Kind of Injustice is This ?
    Why Can’t the Sultan build Ranches for his Cows , ???
    We are All Exposed and Schooled Abroad Including his Children and See how Things Are Done in Civilised
    Countries .
    He Cannot Keep A blind Eye to the Atrocities of his Fulani People , GOD does not want or Tolerate Injustice

  45. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m not fulani by tribe but I’m against any maltreatment against fulani. I against any ethnic cleansing against fulani because they are nigerian and they have every right to leave like any nigerian.

    Reply
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m not fulani by tribe but I’m against any maltreatment against fulani. I against any ethnic cleansing against fulani because they are nigerian and they have every right to leave like any nigerian.

  47. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 27, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m not fulani by tribe but I’m against any maltreatment against fulani. I against any ethnic cleansing against fulani because they are nigerian and they have every right to leave like any nigerian.

  48. Isaiah Kelechi
    Isaiah Kelechi
    November 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Kill more

    Reply
    Isaiah Kelechi
    November 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Kill more

  50. Isaiah Kelechi
    Isaiah Kelechi
    November 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Kill more

  51. Vincent Etokwudo Azubuike
    Vincent Etokwudo Azubuike
    November 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    he that live by the sword must die by the sword… karma in play

    Reply
    Vincent Etokwudo Azubuike
    November 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    he that live by the sword must die by the sword… karma in play

  53. Vincent Etokwudo Azubuike
    Vincent Etokwudo Azubuike
    November 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    he that live by the sword must die by the sword… karma in play

  54. Alabi Mary
    Alabi Mary
    November 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

    ESHISHI NJE ELEGBO EERI SO SI. ELEGBO NJE ESHISHI E WA NKIGBE! aaaaa………!

    Reply
    Alabi Mary
    November 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

    ESHISHI NJE ELEGBO EERI SO SI. ELEGBO NJE ESHISHI E WA NKIGBE! aaaaa………!

  56. Alabi Mary
    Alabi Mary
    November 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

    ESHISHI NJE ELEGBO EERI SO SI. ELEGBO NJE ESHISHI E WA NKIGBE! aaaaa………!

  57. Tarhe Iyua
    Tarhe Iyua
    November 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Mr Satan of Sokoto, the people that killed fulanis in Adamawa and Taraba are the same foreigners that killed thousands of farmers in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Enugu, Nasarawa etc. Because they are foreigners, nothing can be done about it. The fulanis too should enjoy this sweet gift from foreigners. So e de pain you now ? I think say e dey sweet

    Reply
    Tarhe Iyua
    November 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Mr Satan of Sokoto, the people that killed fulanis in Adamawa and Taraba are the same foreigners that killed thousands of farmers in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Enugu, Nasarawa etc. Because they are foreigners, nothing can be done about it. The fulanis too should enjoy this sweet gift from foreigners. So e de pain you now ? I think say e dey sweet

  59. Tarhe Iyua
    Tarhe Iyua
    November 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Mr Satan of Sokoto, the people that killed fulanis in Adamawa and Taraba are the same foreigners that killed thousands of farmers in Southern Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Enugu, Nasarawa etc. Because they are foreigners, nothing can be done about it. The fulanis too should enjoy this sweet gift from foreigners. So e de pain you now ? I think say e dey sweet

  60. Daniel Kuzanuwam Katung
    Daniel Kuzanuwam Katung
    November 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    why is the sultan worried about fulani terrorist who are not nigerians he said they came from neighboring countries,is he telling us that he now become sympathetic with the terrorist call fulani herdsmen,when a terrorist is killed by people whom the government refuse to defend them why should some people are angry,they are suggesting to peace loving nigerians that this fulani terrorist organizations have support from some highly placed individuals and groups in nigeria.

    Reply
    Daniel Kuzanuwam Katung
    November 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    why is the sultan worried about fulani terrorist who are not nigerians he said they came from neighboring countries,is he telling us that he now become sympathetic with the terrorist call fulani herdsmen,when a terrorist is killed by people whom the government refuse to defend them why should some people are angry,they are suggesting to peace loving nigerians that this fulani terrorist organizations have support from some highly placed individuals and groups in nigeria.

  62. Daniel Kuzanuwam Katung
    Daniel Kuzanuwam Katung
    November 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    why is the sultan worried about fulani terrorist who are not nigerians he said they came from neighboring countries,is he telling us that he now become sympathetic with the terrorist call fulani herdsmen,when a terrorist is killed by people whom the government refuse to defend them why should some people are angry,they are suggesting to peace loving nigerians that this fulani terrorist organizations have support from some highly placed individuals and groups in nigeria.

  63. Chuddy Ventures
    Chuddy Ventures
    November 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This sultan of sokoto is the most useless man that I have ever see stupid man

    Reply
    Chuddy Ventures
    November 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This sultan of sokoto is the most useless man that I have ever see stupid man

  65. Chuddy Ventures
    Chuddy Ventures
    November 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    This sultan of sokoto is the most useless man that I have ever see stupid man

  66. Alfredo Diete-spiff
    Alfredo Diete-spiff
    November 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    True true true Nigeria has a lot of mad people in very top positions.How dare this sultan wake up to spew tis rubbish.So the pple the fulani herdsmen have been killing are not human beings? Mtcheeeeeew….

    Reply
    Isa Haidar
    November 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    When the shia brotherhood are killed in the Hausa/fulani era, now the bachamas are killing Fulani at numan

    Reply
    Ebenezar Ogiri
    November 27, 2017 at 9:41 am

    You now know how it feels to loss a relative through senseless killings. When the Fulanis were ransacking everywhere, where were you? Mtchewww.

    Reply
    Lamlanny Ben-Poppy
    November 27, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Where were this animal when the fulanis were butchering people all over Nigeria?

    Reply
    Tarhe Iyua
    November 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    The fulanis have construed farmers patient endurance over their barbarism for weakness, and not the other way round

    Reply
    Eke Ifeanyi Casimir
    November 27, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Has he ever warned fooolani from killing others???

    Reply
    Grace Boony
    November 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    He is insane for talking that. Flanigan are not Nigeria. Let them go bk to Chad

    Reply
    Mohd Baqir
    November 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    HE IS MORE A BOKO HARAM THAN SHEKAU.

    Reply
    John Peter
    November 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    With wraps of bandages covering his sick head, this idiot is talking rubbish

    Reply
    Uchechi Odom
    November 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

    But the fulanis has been killing others since oo he never spoke.

    Reply
    Christian Boniface
    November 27, 2017 at 10:01 am

    He should warn Fulani’s against killing other Nigerians which will stop reprisal attacks . all life’s are equal before JESUS their maker. Who die to set them Free

    Reply
    Ikechukwu James Ndukwe
    November 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Now the clown is talking tough. I pity una

