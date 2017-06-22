Acting President Osinbajo tasks Governors on peace

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has tasked Governors to ensure that they stand their grounds and guard against any form of divisive attitude from the people they govern.

He has similarly directed them to find a solution to issues of herdsmen and farmer clashes in their states, in order to sustain peace.

The Acting President gave the marching order at a parley with the Governors on Wednesday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Wednesday’s meeting with the Governors was the final phase of the consultative meetings with various groups, embarked upon by the Presidency last week, to address the problem of hate speeches triggered by the call by a group of Northern youth, who gave an ultimatum to Igbos form the South-East to vacate the North by October 1.

Addressing the Governors, Professor Osinbajo urged them to ensure that the security of lives and property remains top on their agenda.

“I want to charge each and every one of you with the responsibility of ensuring that top of the agenda for us is the security of lives and property of those who live within the borders of our States, and assuring our people constantly that we are committed to ensuring that all Nigerians, wherever they may be from, can live within the borders of our States happily as brothers and sisters,” the Acting President directed.

Continuous Collaboration

He said the Federal and state Governments would continue to collaborate to maintain stability across the country.

The Acting President re-echoed the call on leaders at all levels to show unity of purpose and determination in addressing challenges that arise on a constantly.

"We as a federal government are committed to working with the State governments in ensuring peace and stability in our country for the benefit of all Nigerians, regardless of party affiliation. Without this peace and security there can be no real economic development and we must resist the temptation to play politics especially with matters of security," he said.

Giving a summary of resolutions of the earlier meetings he held with religious and traditional rulers, on the burning issue of hate speeches, he said they include stating the fact as it is whenever an issue arises, with a view to finding lasting solutions as well as doing away with hateful or divisive speeches whenever they spring up, among others.

The National security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Retired) and some ministers attended the meeting.

Nnenna.O