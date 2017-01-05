Abuja group, sponsors calling for Fayose’s removal are jesters – Ekiti Lawmakers

Ekiti State House of Assembly (EKHA) has described the Abuja group, Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption, which called on the National Assembly to invoke the doctrine of necessity to effect the impeachment of the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose as a group of jesters.

The House of Assembly, which reacted through the Speaker, Pastor Kola Oluwawole said “if not for their attempt at misleading the public by ascribing to themselves an underserved importance, the House would not have dignified the faceless group and its sponsors with any response, because they are ostensibly chasing shadows.”

The statement read; “For the avoidance of doubts, the Office of the Governor of Ekiti State as well of those of other governors in the country, is established in Part 2, Section 176 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) for a period of four years herein called the term of office while Section 180 (1) listed all the conditions that can make an occupant to cease to hold the office as a Governor.

“Also, Section 189 (1) of the same Constitution listed the conditions under which a State governor can be removed through the House of Assembly of such State. Nowhere was it mentioned that the National Assembly has any role to play in the removal of a governor.

“Also, nowhere was it stated that some drunkards can gathered after a binge night out and asked for the removal of a sitting and performing governor with executive powers as conferred by section 176 (2) of the constitution, using doctrine of necessity.

“Most importantly, the EKHA is saddled with the responsibility of oversight functions, particularly with powers on matters of evidence against any political office holders in Ekiti state inclusive of the Governor as enshrined in section 129 of the Nigerian constitution as amended.

“These functions, we have carried out without fear or favour and with so much vigour in the overall interest of the people of Ekiti state.

“However, in carrying out our duties, nowhere and no time in Ekiti state will this present Assembly and the Executive be at loggerheads because we remain indivisible, inseparable and closely bounded, sharing the same umbilical cord with the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose.

“Therefore, those masquerading as activists in Abuja and calling for the removal of Governor Fayose are nothing but political jesters.

“Unfortunately they are speaking from Abuja and not from Ekiti, thus they have no jurisdiction to cry more than the bereaved in the first instance about government and governance in Ekiti State.”

Those behind this faceless Abuja group are therefore informed that their agenda is dead on arrival. It is an impossible mission.

However, should in case they are desperate at seeing the removal of any head of government, there is one at their backyard in Abuja, whose removal Nigerians are already clamouring for, having failed to keep his electoral promises, but instead subjected Nigerians to hunger and deprivation, untoward hardships and tendency to dictatorship and absolutism as well as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

Lastly, for now and for ever, let those behind the Abuja faceless group know that as far as the EKHA and the Ekiti People are concerned; On Fayose We Stand. No Apology.