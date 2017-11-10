81 Days After Rats Invasion, Buhari Returns To Office

President Muhammadu Buhari is back to his official office inside the Presidential Villa, 81 days after he returned to the country from the United Kingdom.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said on Thursday that President Buhari inaugurated the Armed Forces Council at his office in Abuja.

The President returned to Nigeria on August 19 after spending more than 100 days in the UK where he was receiving medical attention.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and other government officials, while he was conveyed to the Presidential Villa amid jubilation by residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

But President Buhari has been working from an office located inside his official residence and another one located inside the Presidential Banquet Hall after rodents were said to have damaged his official office while he was away.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, the rodents damaged furniture and air conditioning fittings in the office.

This had sparked controversies across the country as some Nigerians wondered how the President’s office was invaded by rodents.

In his response, Shehu said: “What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom or his sitting room or his anteroom — it does not matter. Let the job be done; and the job will be done.”

Ahmad, however, said President Buhari has returned to his office while responding to a report which indicated that the President was yet to resume at his office.

“And, President @MBuhari is currently presiding over an Armed Forces Council meeting in this particular office you’re talking about,” he said.