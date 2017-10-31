7th Anniversary of the Forceful Eviction of Residents of Abonemma Wharf, R/S

▪Ross Alabo George

On this day in 2010, the government of Rivers state ordered the demolition of homes in Abonnema wharf and surroundings without recourse to human rights laws. The UN-Habitat, Amnesty International and several leading international human rights organizations condemned the action of then governor of the state. The reaction of international organizations gave birth to The Human City Project www.cmapping.net . CMAP established the Chicoco Radio in Bundu Waterside, south of Port Harcourt in protest.

Exactly 7 years later , an international sustainable human settlements organizations is giving the current state administration a pat on the back for ,at least, not toeing the path for the former 🙂 .

While I congratulate the governor on his award from the GFHS. I will want him focus on innovative strategies that will effectively integrate waterfront communities with the existing urban system. Water and Sanitation in waterfront communities is a major problem for residents of these areas.

A pathway to city sustainability is cleanliness. The governor must take action because the city has lost its status as the Garden City.