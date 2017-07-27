37 out 154 Kano State Nursing students in Egypt will return home due to poor academic performance.

This followed report from the Faculty of Nursing of Mansoura University to the consultant overseeing the welfare of the students submitted to Scholarship board.

The report indicated that the 37 students risk withdrawal due to their poor performance in 2 semesters.

The students could not make 2.0 GPA for the 2 consecutive semesters of 2015/2016 academic year, despite what the report refer to as, close academic supervision and support during their summer semester.

The Kano Government based on the report and discussion with the consultant decided to provide return tickets to the students to enable them come home and chat another academic programme.

Meanwhile, 12 out of the remaining 98 students who will complete their study in August, this year have also been provided with their return tickets.

It is important to advise students to stop hiding under political sentiment to cover their deficiency.

It would be recalled that no Kano State foreign students was returned without completing his study despite economic and political challenges being faced by the government.

Usman Bello

Director Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Kano state.