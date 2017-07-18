37 Killed In Kaduna As Herdsmen, Farmers Clash

Tragedy struck again in Kaduna State on Tuesday as 37 people were reported killed in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The incident came barely three days after four herdsmen were said to have been killed by gunmen in the same place.

The fresh round of violence is said to have erupted between farmers and herders, leaving many other people injured in Kajuru which is about 50 kilometres from Kaduna, the state capital.

A witness said that the crisis started when some Fulani youths stormed Ungwan Uka village to avenge the death of a certain herdsman allegedly killed by some village youths at a farm in the area.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Mr Agyole Abeh, confirmed the incident to Channels Television correspondent.

Mr Abeh added that policemen and soldiers have been deployed to the troubled area to ensure peace returns to the community.

Earlier, the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the attack which took place over the weekend followed the abduction of two Fulani indigenes in the area.

Mr Ibrahim added that the gunmen had also attacked Tsonho Damishi community in Chikun Local Government Area of the state where they destroyed houses.

He had described the attacks as unwarranted and provoking and appealed to members of the association to remain calm while calling on security agencies to bring the killers to justice.

Also on July 7, bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers had killed two policemen and a civilian in the Maigana District of Soba Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the incident happened when the policemen engaged the bandits, who have been terrorising communities in the region, in a gun battle.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Abeh, had told Channels Television that the policemen were on a routine patrol in the area when they were ambushed by the gunmen who opened fire on them.