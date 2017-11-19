33-yr-old bizman dies two days to wedding

VICTOR Chijioke Ezenwa, 33, had planned big for his wedding day. The wedding ceremony was to take place on November 11, 2017, and aso ebi (uniform) had been shared out to family members and invited guests, but cruel fate played a fast one on Ezenwa, he died two days to the ceremony and was coincidentally buried on the day of his wedding. According to one Emeka, who posted the story on his facebook wall, Ezenwa and his heartthrob, Mary Linda, were to be joined in holy wedlock at St Theresa Catholic Church in Umunya community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, when he was struck by a strange illness a few days to the day.

Some of the food items bought for the ill-fated wedding were used to organise a burial ceremony for the late 33-year-old businessman. The funeral ceremony was also held at the church where the wedding ceremony was to take place. It was learnt that the bereaved bride-to- be was yet to get over the shock of the incident. She was said to have collapsed and was unable to talk for days and has since been moved to an undisclosed location where she is recuperating at the moment. The deceased was described as caring and unassuming