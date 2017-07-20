21 gun shot salute, lying in state all planned for Suntai’s state burial.

*Governors to storm Jalingo

The Taraba state government is planning huge for the burial ceremony of late Governor Danbaba Suntai. A gist reaching KWARARAFA REPORTERS indicates that as soon as the body arrives Jalingo on August 4th, a 21 gun salute is being planned at Government House, Jalingo. A wake keep is also in the works.

KR also learnt that many governors have indicated that they want to attend. Also the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and his House of Representatives counterpart, Sir. Yakubu Dogara plan to be in attendance. Already many dignitaries have booked hotel rooms in Jalingo ahead of the event.

KWARARAFA REPORTERS would keep readers posted with developments.