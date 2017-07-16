2019: Middle Belt presents David Mark for president

–

As clock ticks for the 2019 presidential election, the campaign posters of former Senate President and the senator representing Benue South, David Mark have flooded the social media sphere.

The posters show Mark in a red and black traditional Idoma cap over a grey agbada.

The development came four days after the PDP zoned its presidency slot to north.

An inscription of ‘WANTED’ is boldly written over the top of the poster with PDP logo and another write up entitled ‘change the change.’

Below the poster, sponsored by Middle Belt Volunteers is another inscription which reads, “Senator Dr. David Mark Alechenu Bonaventure Mark (GCON) for President 2019.”

Aside social media, DAILY POST reports that the posters have been spotted in some places in Abuja, Igah Ikeje, Okpo in Kogi State as well as some parts of Kaduna State.

Speaking with our correspondent, an official of the group, Sunday Argah said Mark happens to be the strongest person to challenge the current government since the PDP had zoned presidency slot to the northern Nigeria.

“Yes, we are presenting him (Mark) as our candidate in 2019. He is the man to beat,” he told our correspondent.

James Oche, the coordinator of Mark campaign organisation, Door to Door, did not reply to text sent to him as at press time.

The Idoma people in Benue State had in 2015 asked Mark to join the presidential race.

His ambition reverberated during a reception in his honour by the Idoma League of Professors, ILP, led by Prof. Owoicho Akpa where they asked the former military general to run for president.