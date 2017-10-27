19-year old woman in police net for aborting seven months old pregnancy.

By Terhemen Abua.

A 19-year-old woman has been put behind bar at the Divisional Headquarters in Apo, Abuja for allegedly aborting a seven month only pregnancy.

The suspect, Favour Stephen of Benue State origin, was said to have been arrested after an informant called the police to report the incident.

The suspect who was seven months pregnant and residing in Zuba, a satellite town located along the Abuja/Kaduna, highway, was said to have relocated to Apo, to stay with her friends in an uncompleted building where she allegedly carried out the abortion.