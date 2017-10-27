19-year old woman in police net for aborting seven months old pregnancy.

By Terhemen Abua.
A 19-year-old woman has been put behind bar at the Divisional Headquarters in Apo, Abuja for allegedly aborting a seven month only pregnancy.
The suspect, Favour Stephen of Benue State origin, was said to have been arrested after an informant called the police to report the incident.
The suspect who was seven months pregnant and residing in Zuba, a satellite town located along the Abuja/Kaduna, highway, was said to have relocated to Apo, to stay with her friends in an uncompleted building where she allegedly carried out the abortion.
In her statement, Favour told the Police authority that she lives with her parents until she took in. In a bid to get rid of the pregnancy, she resorted to a herbalist’s (now at large) help whom she said prepared some concoction to abort her pregnancy, which he did prepare and gave it to her in a bottle.
She equally stated that after collecting the concoction, she immediately relocated from Zuba to Apo to her friends and told them about her plans.
Scannews reports that the concoction did not go down well with her as barely 24, hours after drinking the concoction, she started crying and complaining of severe stomach pain, which attracted some residents in the area.
The suspect was said to have gone into force labour and delivered a baby boy said to have been alive at the time of birth.
After delivery, the suspect and her friends allegedly strangled the baby to death and put it in a cellophane bag and dumped the body somewhere in the bush.
Unknown to them, one of the residents who was attracted to her cry when she complained of severe stomach pain, kept watch on them to get to the root of the matter.
Police sources say the neighbor followed from a distance when he saw them carrying a cellophane bag into the bush late in the night.
After dumping their garbage, the informant was said to have gone to the spot to unravel the content only to find a dead baby. He immediately reported the incident to the police who quickly stormed the crime scene, took photographs of the dead baby before carrying it as evidence and arrested the suspect and her friends.
She quiet agreed to the crime at the police station and said one of her colleagues who is a married man actually got her pregnant while denying that the pregnancy was seven months old. She maintained that she was only four months pregnant.
The Apo Police Division had last Monday, transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), since it is a murder case. The suspect would soon be charged to court for the murder of an innocent child after police investigation.
