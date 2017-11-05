I ‘LL MAKE A LANDMARK IN BENUE THAT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO SURPASS – ORTOM

By Jimin Geoffrey

Governor Samuel Ortom says at the end of his administration, he will make a landmark in Benue that will be difficult for anyone to surpass.

He stated this today at the Signs and Wonders Mega Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Makurdi, during a Thanksgiving service and child dedication by the State Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro.

Governor Ortom noted that one who trusts in God never fails, stressing that his trust in God would never be in vain.

He urged skeptics of his administration to open their eyes wide and see him succeed even in the midst of economic challenges.

He likened the case of the Abba Yaros having a child after 9 years of marriage to trust in God, saying one who trusts in Him always has a good end no matter the initial turbulence.

In a remark, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Oyegun, commended the couple for their patience while they waited for a fruit of the womb and prayed that their newborn, Emmanuel Abba Yaro Jnr would open a floodgate of blessings in the family.

In their testimonies, Comrade Abba Yaro and his wife, said they believed and trusted in the Lord for a fruit of the womb and have had cause to celebrate in the end.

Earlier in his sermon, Pastor in charge of RCCG Mega Parish Makurdi, Aderemi Folasayo, described the joy God had brought to the family of Abba Yaro as reminiscent of what He did to Abraham and his wife Sarah.