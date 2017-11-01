ON THE SUSPECTED MONKEY POX OUTBREAK IN GBOKO.

Could it be that Benue state government is not yet aware of this outbreak or what? The news has been on air since 10:am with different bloggers reporting it yet no one from that family has seen or heard any response from the Government.

Is it that the govt doesn’t give a damn about Gboko residents or what? If the mode of transmission of this virus is contact with body fluids then the state should brace up to contain a major outbreak.

This case started like a fever and all her family members were in contact with her, now they may appear healthy and mix with the society but it is just a matter of time before it will start spreading like wild fire. It should be noted that till this very moment, miss Wuese Alough is still in excruciating pains without medication.

Ukan Kurugh