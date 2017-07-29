14 Killed, 24 Injured In Borno Suicide Attack

A suicide bomber has killed 14 people and injured 24 others in an attack believed to be targetted at internally displaced persons in Dikwa, Borno State.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency says it has evacuated 14 corpses and 24 injured people from the scene of the attack, which occurred late on Friday.

It was gathered that the suicide bomber infiltrated a housing estate in Dikwa accommodating returning Internally Displaced Persons and denotated explosives.

According to the Head of the Rapid Response Team of the State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Dambatta, a female suicide bomber sneaked into a building close to the estate around 8:30 pm and detonated the explosives strapped to her.

“We have so far evacuated 38 victims comprising, fourteen deaths and 24 injured persons presently receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri,” Dambatta said.

There are no camps in Dikwa town as almost all returnees are in homes.

The Media Coordinator of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Clement Nwachukwu, confirmed the attack when contacted by Channels Television via a phone call.

Nwachukwu says troops have since been mobilised to the area.

“We are doing all we can to provide adequate security through our continuing operations but we urge the public to be more security conscious and know who their neighbours are,” Nwachukwu stated.