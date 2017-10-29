WORLD STROKE DAY: OCTOBER 29TH, 2017.

The World Stroke Day is an annual global campaign aimed at promoting healthy living, raising awareness on the warning signs of stroke and the necessary steps to take.

Stroke occurs when the supply of blood to the brain is either interrupted or reduced. When this happens, the brain does not get enough oxygen or nutrients which causes brain cells to die.

Stroke is rated one of the leading causes of death and disability globally. It can also lead to long-term health related problems. Depending on which part of the brain is affected and how quickly the person is treated, the effects of stroke on survivors can be very devastating to the person’s body, mobility and speech, as well as how they think and feel.

This non communicable disease can affect anyone and at any time irrespective of age but most likely to affect people within or above the age of 55, people with much weight, those with personal or a family history of stroke, those that are physically inactive, consume too much alcohol, smoke, or use illicit drugs.

Stroke occurs quickly. Symptoms thus often appear suddenly and without warning. The main symptoms of stroke are usually headaches with altered consciousness or vomiting, numbness or inability to move parts of the face, arm, or leg particularly on one side of the body, dizziness and lack of co-ordination.

The best approach to identifying the onset of stroke is to learn and understand the popular medical acronym known as F.A.S.T. The meaning of this acronym is Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty and Time to contact emergency medical services. Understanding these steps help one to be able to identify and assist in preventing the sudden attack of stroke on people around them.

However, the most effective way of preventing stroke is maintaining a healthy lifestyle and promptly treating underlying health conditions that are risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high blood cholesterol, etc.

Whilst I commiserate with all stroke victims, survivors and their families, I also urge us all to join in today’s global advocacy in raising awareness on the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle inorder to have a healthy and wealthy society.

God bless and keep you and your families.

From Her Excellency,

Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike,

The Wife of His Excellency,

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON.

The Governor of Rivers State.