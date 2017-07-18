Trump’s Son Met Russian Lawyer Over Adoption, Magnitsky – White House Channels Television    

The meeting between President Donald Trump’s son and Russian nationals at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign focused on adoption and the Magnitsky Act, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

“There was nothing, as far as we know, that would lead anyone to believe that there was anything except for discussion on adoption and Magnitsky Act,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

Despite the statement, Donald Trump Jr. has acknowledged that he met in New York with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after he was told she might have damaging information about his father’s rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

And according to emails released by Trump Jr. last week, he eagerly agreed to meet Veselnitskaya, who he was told was a Russian government lawyer. Veselnitskaya has said she is a private lawyer and denies having Kremlin ties.

The meeting appears to be the most tangible evidence of a connection between Trump’s election campaign and Russia, a subject that has prompted investigations by congressional committees and a federal special counsel.

Moscow has denied any interference and the president and Trump Jr. have