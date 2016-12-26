Trump Vows To Shut Controversial Foundation

US President-Elect, Donald Trump has announced plans to shut his charitable foundation.

While an investigation into the foundation’s practices continues, Mr Trump said he wanted to avoid “even the appearance” of any conflict of interest.

New York’s Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, is looking into suspected “impropriety” at the foundation, which Mr Trump denies.

However, the Attorney General’s office insists that Mr Trump cannot shut the foundation while the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement on Saturday, the President-elect said that the foundation has a lot of good work over the years, contributing millions of dollars to countless deserving groups, including veterans, law enforcement officers and children.