Trump Dines In D.C. After Tweeting He Is “Very Disappointed” In China

United States President, Donald Trump, dined at his Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on Saturday night minutes after, in a pair of tweets, he said that he was “very disappointed” in China and that they had done nothing for the United States with regards to North Korea.

“I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet…,” Trump said in one tweet.

“…they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!” he said in a subsequent tweet.

After his dinner, President Trump stood on the side of his vehicle to wave at a crowd of onlookers before his motorcade drove off to the White House.

Despite repeated inquiries from the media, no information was given on