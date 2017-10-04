Trump Arrives In Las Vegas As FBI Questions Shooter’s Girlfriend

President Donald Trump arrived Wednesday in Las Vegas to meet survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport as the FBI was questioning the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock for clues to what drove him to mass murder.

“We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time,” Trump said as he departed the White House.

“It’s a very, very sad day for me, personally,” said the 71-year-old.

Paddock’s girlfriend returned to the United States from the Philippines late Tuesday and was met by FBI agents waiting to hear whatever she might know about the motive for the Sunday night massacre, which left 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

“They’re learning a lot more,” Trump said of the investigation. “And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time.”

Although the FBI was eager to talk to her, Marilou Danley, 62, is not in custody — she is classified as a “person of interest” to investigators — and is free to go wherever she wants, US media reported.

She was out of the country when Paddock opened fire with high-powered rifles from a 32nd floor hotel room at a sea of concertgoers below on the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities are investigating reports that while she was in the Philippines, Paddock wired her $100,000.

Danley is an Australian citizen who moved to the United States 20 years ago to work on the casino strip, the Australian government confirmed Tuesday .

Authorities have been at a loss as to how a 64-year-old gambler and retired accountant had hauled a vast arsenal of weapons to the hotel and launched his assault.

Investigators say the shooting appeared to be extensively planned: Paddock set up one camera in the peephole of his hotel room door and two in the hallway.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

47 firearms seized

Meanwhile, victims began to be identified in the media, each new story stirring emotions as America once again grappled with calls for reforms to its permissive firearm control laws.

US officials have reacted cautiously to a claim by the Islamic State jihadist group that the shooter had carried out Sunday night’s massacre on its behalf.

Authorities said Paddock, who had no criminal record, smashed windows in his hotel room shortly after 10pm on Sunday and rained fire on a crowd of some 22,000 attending a country music concert below.

In footage of the massacre, the sustained rattle of gunfire is heard as people scream and bolt for cover with little idea of where the shots were coming from.

Paddock fired through the door of his hotel room and hit a security guard in the leg. But when a SWAT team stormed the room where Paddock had been staying since September 28, they found he had killed himself.

Authorities have seized 47 firearms from three locations