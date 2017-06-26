Supreme Court Revives Parts Of Trump Travel Ban Order

The Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump’s temporary bans on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees to go into effect for people with no connection to the United States.

The court handed a victory to President Trump on Monday in its ruling in which it agreed to hear his appeals in the closely watched legal fight.

It said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump’s signature policies in his first months as president in the court’s next term, which starts in October.

The apex court granted parts of his administration’s emergency request to put the order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

It said that the travel ban would go into effect “with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”