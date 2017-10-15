Stop using demos to cause violence, President Kenyatta warns Raila  

NYAHURURU, 15 Oct 2017 (PSCU) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned opposition leader Raila Odinga that he will face the full force of the law if he continues to cause violence in the pretext of demonstrations.

President Kenyatta told the opposition leader to stop playing with the lives of Kenyans pretending to hold demonstrations while his actual intention is to cause chaos so that he can get to power through the back door.

The President emphasised that no one will be allowed to harm other Kenyans in the guise of demonstrations, saying the opposition cannot purport to hold peaceful demonstrations while what they do is to stone police stations, cars and rob innocent Kenyans.

“If you want peaceful demonstrations, hold peaceful demonstration but we will not allow anybody to violate the rights of other Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “There is no peaceful demonstration that allows the stoning of the police, stoning of the cars of innocent Kenyans or looting of the wares of mama mboga (vegetable vendor) who is trying hard to earn a livelihood.”

President Kenyatta, accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, spoke on Sunday at Nyahururu in Laikipia County where his message urging voters to turn out in large numbers to reaffirm their supreme will during the October 26 fresh election was warmly received.

The Head of State reiterated that there is no crisis in Kenya and the only person who has a problem is Mr Odinga who has refused to accept the will of the people.

“Kenya has no crisis. Kenya has no problem. The only problems we have are a result of one man who goes by the name of Raila Amollo Odinga who has refused to accept the will of the people and is trying to take power through the back door by causing violence, commotion and chaos,” President Kenyatta said.

But, the President said, Kenyans have decided that Kenya is a nation governed by the rule of law and a Constitution that must be followed.

“And the decision of who will lead the nation will be made by the people of Kenya and not anybody else,” President Kenyatta said.

Deputy President Ruto told Mr Odinga to stop wasting time on demonstrations in the hope that he can force formation of a coalition government, saying that will not happen.

“Kenyans are ready for the fresh election on October 26 and we are telling Mr Odinga that his machinations to get power through the back door will not work. There won’t a coalition government,” the DP said.

He asked Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to stand firm in ensuring that any person who breaks the law in the pretext of demonstrating is dealt with according the law.

Speakers at the rally led by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and Senator John Kinyua assured the President and his deputy that Laikipia voters will turn out in large numbers on October 26 to ensure the President wins by a larger margin in the fresh election than he did on August 8 .

Other speakers MPs Patrick Kariuki Mariru (Laikipia West), Sarah Paulata Korere (Laikipia North) and Catherine Wanjiku Waruguru (Women Rep).

Also present were Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mangi Kiunjuri, Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu and Kanini Kega (Kieni MP) among others.